No. 3 Virginia Tech softball will face St. Francis, hosting regional for first time in program history

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - History was made in the world of Virginia Tech sports on Sunday.

The Hokie softball team (41-7) gained a national seed and will host a regional for the first time in school history.

They will face St. Francis (PA) (37-16) on Friday, May 20 in Blacksburg.

This is Virginia Tech’s 11th regional appearance.

