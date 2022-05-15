Healthcare Pros
No. 3 Virginia Tech softball will face St. Francis, hosting regional for first time in program history

(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - History was made in the world of Virginia Tech sports on Sunday.

The Hokie softball team (41-7) gained a national seed and will host a regional for the first time in school history.

They will face St. Francis (PA) (37-16) on Friday, May 20 in Blacksburg.

This is Virginia Tech’s 11th regional appearance.

