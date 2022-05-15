Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

JMU lacrosse falls to Loyola in second round of NCAA tournament

JMU lacrosse falls to Loyola in second round of NCAA tournament
JMU lacrosse falls to Loyola in second round of NCAA tournament(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin and TJ Eck
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
JMU lacrosse falls to Loyola in second round of NCAA tournament

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - James Madison lacrosse fell to sixth-seeded Loyola 18-8 in the second round of the NCAA Lacrosse Tournament.

The tenth-ranked Dukes end their season with a 14-5 record that includes an undefeated 6-0 stint in conference play.

Sophomore Katelyn Morgan and redshirt sophomore Isabella Peterson scored two goals each for the purple and gold. The Greyhounds dominated the Dukes on offense, with 22 shots on goal compared to the Dukes’ 13. Loyola won the ground ball battle and had double the number of draw controls compared to James Madson.

Loyola faces third-ranked Boston College in the NCAA quarterfinal round on Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Investigation underway after shooting on I-64 in Henrico County
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
Police were investigating for more than two hours following the shooting where more than two...
‘It could have been my life!’: Double shooting sends two men to the hospital
Officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Maury Street at 8:19 a.m. Friday, May 13.
Richmond waste management staff find body
Doctors say the cases are going up because of relaxed COVID restrictions and new variants.
Health experts give further guidance on 2nd COVID booster shots as cases spike locally

Latest News

City Stadium was packed Wednesday night with the largest crowd they have seen since their first...
Richmond Kickers take on Charlottes F.C. in the U.S. open cup
VSU’s 2022 football season will kick off on the road on Sept. 3 as the Trojans take on the...
Virginia State University announces new head football coach
JMU lacrosse earns seventh consecutive NCAA berth, will play UConn
JMU lacrosse earns seventh consecutive NCAA berth, will play UConn
UVA 2020 logo
UVA Softball #6 seed in ACC Tournament