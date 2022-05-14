Virginians hold for protest abortion rights at Monroe Park

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Thousands turned out at Richmond’s Monroe Park Saturday in support of reproductive rights. This event is part of a nationwide effort to send a message to the Supreme Court to leave Roe v. Wade in place.

People across the country are anxiously waiting to see what happens with Roe V. Wade. Advocates here in Richmond want to make sure they get their voices heard before a final decision is made.

Next month, the Supreme Court is expected to make a decision about Dobbs versus Jackson Women’s Health Organization. It’s a Mississippi case that questions if banning abortion procedures after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy is constitutional. If justices defend that law it could lead to the overturn of Roe V. Wade.

“We all deserve safe, equitable affirming healthcare which includes abortion access,” said J Galliene who is an abortion rights activist.

Pro-choice advocates in Virginia say banning abortions could impact LBGTQ+ community rights too.

“We just want to remind folks that LGBTQ people need access to abortion care transgender men and nonbinary people get abortions,” explained Executive Director at Equality Virginia Narissa Rahaman.

On the other side of the aisle, pro-life advocates from the Family Foundation of Virginia are speaking out against the protests. In a statement to NBC 12 President Victoria Cobb said,

“It is ironic to see women protesting for the right to kill an unborn child at a time when many mothers are worried about their ability to feed their children due to unprecedented shortages in baby formula. We see a day coming where our society unites around caring for the most vulnerable in our society, women who find themselves in unplanned pregnancy and their children.”

Pro-life Virginians held a March for Life protest in April. Advocates say the Supreme Court’s consideration to strike down Roe V. Wade is long overdue.

“And what all of us understand is at a core fundamental issue, is that humanity is not a grant of government, it is a gift from God,” said Virginia State Delegate Nick Freitas.

If Roe V. Wade is overturned there are still 16 states plus, Washington, DC, that have laws that would continue to protect abortion access.

