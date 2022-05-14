Healthcare Pros
Virginia Museum of History & Culture set to host Navy Week for the first time

Sailors from across the nation will aid in community outreach by featuring in-person...
Sailors from across the nation will aid in community outreach by featuring in-person demonstrations, engagements, and performances.
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The U.S. Navy is setting sail to Richmond for the first time in the history of its Navy Week program.

On May 17 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., the Virginia Museum of History & Culture will host a series of evening events as part of Richmond Navy Week.

Sailors from across the nation will aid in community outreach by featuring in-person demonstrations, engagements, and performances.

Some of these events include sailors from the U.S.S. Constitution in their historic 1813 uniforms, an EOD robot from the Expeditionary Warfare Team, and U.S.S. (SSN-74) sailors sharing their experiences aboard a nuclear submarine.

The Navy Week program serves as an outreach effort to help educate regions without a significant Navy presence about the U.S. Naval Forces, its members and the importance it holds to national security.

No registration is required for these events.

For more information, click here.

