‘This is a devastating time’: Britney Spears announces she has lost her baby

Britney Spears says she has lost her baby, about a month after announcing her pregnancy.
Britney Spears says she has lost her baby, about a month after announcing her pregnancy.(Evan Agostini/AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - Britney Spears announced that she has lost her baby in a statement she shared on her Instagram account Saturday.

The 40-year-old pop superstar said last month that she was expecting a child with fiancé Sam Asghari.

However, on Saturday, Spears updated her pregnancy by writing it is with the “deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy.”

Thousands of Spears’ fans have already responded to her social media post, sending their condolences.

Spears’ Saturday statement continued, stating the couple “will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

She also thanked everyone for showing their support during this difficult time.

