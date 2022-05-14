Saturday Forecast: Morning Fog, then partial clearing. Scattered showers at any point

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Unsettled again with some scattered showers, and potentially a few downpours today.

Saturday: Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly Cloudy and humid with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Up to 1/4″ rain expected. Higher amounts in isolated downpours possible. Highs in the mid and upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Partly sunny and rain free for most of the day. Scattered showers and a few storms arrive during the evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Daytime Rain Chance: 30%, chance goes up in evening)

Monday: Partly Sunny with scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Isolated Strong to severe storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and less humid. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny with low humidity. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 90.

