Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Police: Two women shot in “drive-by” style shooting on I-64 in Henrico

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.(Henrico County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two women are in the hospital after being shot on I-64 in Henrico early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m.., Henrico Police responded to I-64 east of Staples Mill Road to report two women suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds in a vehicle parked in the travel lane in that area.

Police said the shooting appeared to be a “drive-by” style shooting situation.

The victims could not provide information on a suspect.

Virginia State Police is now taking over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

At 9:20 p.m. May 12, officers responded to multiple calls for service about gunshots being...
Man found shot to death on Timsberry Circle identified
Officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Maury Street at 8:19 a.m. Friday, May 13.
Richmond waste management staff find body
Chesterfield Police say officers saw several people running out of a residence in the 9400...
Chesterfield Police investigating reports of shots fired
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Two men injured in Richmond restaurant shooting
The sheriff’s office says the motorcyclist struck an embankment in the area of Courthouse Road...
Alcohol a factor in deadly motorcycle crash in Spotsylvania

Latest News

Lauren and Matt outside the Chartway Center in Norfolk.
Chesterfield woman graduates after surviving volcanic eruption
Police were investigating for more than two hours following the shooting where more than two...
‘It could have been my life!’: Double shooting sends two men to the hospital
Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving has dedicated her life to law enforcement, rising to a level...
From Creighton Court to the court of law: One-on-one with Richmond Sheriff Antoinette Irving
A blind calf with dwarfism, born on a Virginia Farm and not expected to survive, was given a...
Blind calf with dwarfism celebrates anniversary of second chance at life at Williamsburg animal sanctuary