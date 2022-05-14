Police: Two women shot in “drive-by” style shooting on I-64 in Henrico
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two women are in the hospital after being shot on I-64 in Henrico early Saturday morning.
Shortly after 2:00 a.m.., Henrico Police responded to I-64 east of Staples Mill Road to report two women suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds in a vehicle parked in the travel lane in that area.
Police said the shooting appeared to be a “drive-by” style shooting situation.
The victims could not provide information on a suspect.
Virginia State Police is now taking over the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
