Jury convicts Virginia family of forced labor conspiracy

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, says the three were...
Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, says the three were convicted Friday of conspiracy to commit forced labor.(WSAW Emily Davies)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A federal prosecutor says three members of a Virginia family have been found guilty of conspiring to coerce another family member to perform domestic services.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, says the three were convicted Friday of conspiracy to commit forced labor.

Court records and evidence showed the victim was verbally assaulted and physically abused over 12 years.

The victim is a native of Pakistan who married into the family.

She had temporary immigration status in the U.S., but prosecutors say one of the defendants took her immigration documents and also threatened her with deportation if she didn’t obey their demands.

