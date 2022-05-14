‘It could have been my life!’: Double shooting sends two men to the hospital

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a double shooting that sent two men to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood in the 1100 block of Locust Court around 6:30 p.m.

Police were investigating for more than two hours following the shooting where more than two dozen evidence markers lined the street.

Kelly Stewart says she was in her home at the time of the shooting. She says her grandson and his friend were on their way back from a convenience store when the bullets started flying.

“When I heard the shots I just hit the kitchen floor,” Stewart said. “It could have been my life!”

Stewart says her grandson was grazed during the shooting and the friend he was with had blood running down his face from where he was shot.

At this time no word of any suspects or if police are anywhere near making an arrest, Stewart just hopes in the meantime the violence can finally end.

“You’re not only hurting yes you’re hurting a lot of people!” Stewart said. “People are scared we have older people out there who are scared to come out because of these guns so please stop the violence, please!

Police have not said whether this hooting is related to Wednesday’s double shooting on Locust Court. Anyone with information is urged to call Petersburg Police.

