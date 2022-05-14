Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

‘It could have been my life!’: Double shooting sends two men to the hospital

The shooting happened in a neighborhood in the 1100 block of Locust Court around 6:30 p.m....
The shooting happened in a neighborhood in the 1100 block of Locust Court around 6:30 p.m. Police were investigating for more than two hours following the shooting where more than two dozen evidence markers lined the street.(NBC12)
By A.J. Nwoko
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:38 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a double shooting that sent two men to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood in the 1100 block of Locust Court around 6:30 p.m.

Police were investigating for more than two hours following the shooting where more than two dozen evidence markers lined the street.

Kelly Stewart says she was in her home at the time of the shooting. She says her grandson and his friend were on their way back from a convenience store when the bullets started flying.

“When I heard the shots I just hit the kitchen floor,” Stewart said. “It could have been my life!”

Stewart says her grandson was grazed during the shooting and the friend he was with had blood running down his face from where he was shot.

At this time no word of any suspects or if police are anywhere near making an arrest, Stewart just hopes in the meantime the violence can finally end.

“You’re not only hurting yes you’re hurting a lot of people!” Stewart said. “People are scared we have older people out there who are scared to come out because of these guns so please stop the violence, please!

Police have not said whether this hooting is related to Wednesday’s double shooting on Locust Court. Anyone with information is urged to call Petersburg Police.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

At 9:20 p.m. May 12, officers responded to multiple calls for service about gunshots being...
Man found shot to death on Timsberry Circle identified
Crews are investigating after smoke was found in the hallway of CE Curtis Elementary School.
Smoke found in hallway of Chesterfield elementary school
Chesterfield Police say officers saw several people running out of a residence in the 9400...
Chesterfield Police investigating reports of shots fired
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Two men injured in Richmond restaurant shooting
Officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Maury Street at 8:19 a.m. Friday, May 13.
Richmond waste management staff find body

Latest News

Two men hurt in Petersburg shooting
Two men hurt in Petersburg shooting
Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving has dedicated her life to law enforcement, rising to a level...
From Creighton Court to the court of law: One-on-one with Richmond Sheriff Antoinette Irving
A blind calf with dwarfism, born on a Virginia Farm and not expected to survive, was given a...
Blind calf with dwarfism celebrates anniversary of second chance at life at Williamsburg animal sanctuary
One-on-one with Richmond Sheriff Antoinette Irving
From Creighton Court to the court of law: One-on-one with Richmond Sheriff Antoinette Irving