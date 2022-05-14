Healthcare Pros
Investigation underway after shooting on I-64 in Henrico County

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 10:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting on I-64 in Henrico early Saturday morning.

Shortly after 2:00 a.m.., a black Infiniti sedan was traveling east on I-64 when it was struck by gunfire. The vehicle pulled off onto the shoulder near exit 185 at Staples Mill Road.

According to VSP, the driver, a 24-year-old Richmond woman, and a 22-year-old woman also from Richmond were transported for treatment of minor injuries. Neither woman suffered a gunshot wound.

The passenger was treated for her injuries and released from the hospital.

VSP said neither woman could provide information about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.

