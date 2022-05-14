Investigation underway after shooting on I-64 in Henrico County

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police is investigating a shooting on I-64 in Henrico early Saturday morning.

#HPDAutoTweet: Henrico Police responding to a report of a shooting near the area of I64 E STAPLES MILL RD EN 185A / I64 E. Updates provided as needed or when available. — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) May 14, 2022

Shortly after 2:00 a.m.., a black Infiniti sedan was traveling east on I-64 when it was struck by gunfire. The vehicle pulled off onto the shoulder near exit 185 at Staples Mill Road.

According to VSP, the driver, a 24-year-old Richmond woman, and a 22-year-old woman also from Richmond were transported for treatment of minor injuries. Neither woman suffered a gunshot wound.

The passenger was treated for her injuries and released from the hospital.

VSP said neither woman could provide information about the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656.

