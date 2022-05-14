Healthcare Pros
Inmate mistakenly released from jail after ‘fooling’ officers, sheriff reports

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said inmate Anthony Pena was mistakenly released from jail.
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office said inmate Anthony Pena was mistakenly released from jail.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PHOENIX (KTVK/KPHO/Gray News) - Arizona authorities are investigating how an inmate could have mistakenly been released from their custody on Thursday.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office reports Anthony Pena was booked into jail for failing to appear in court and drug charges. His bond was set at $250, and he was put in the minimum security general population area.

Arizona Family reports a few hours later, Pena then pretended to be a different inmate and was released from the detention center.

The sheriff’s office said its team is working on figuring out how the mistake happened along with getting a warrant for Pena’s arrest.

Deputies urged anyone with more information on the whereabouts of Pena to contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

