Here's a list of Chesterfield County high school graduations May 23-27

During the week of May 23-27, about 4,500 Chesterfield County students will receive their high...
During the week of May 23-27, about 4,500 Chesterfield County students will receive their high school diplomas.(Source: Jessie Jacobson @ Flickr / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - During the week of May 23-27, about 4,500 Chesterfield County students will receive their high school diplomas. Here’s a list of all the graduation ceremonies!

CCPS is reminding families that in-person attendance at graduations is by invitation only. However, every ceremony will be live-streamed and will be shown two weeks later on Comcast channel 96 and Verizon channel 26.

Here’s the graduation schedule:

May 23

  • Clover Hill High will live stream at 10 a.m. from Virginia Commonwealth University and will be on TV at 10 a.m. June 6
  • Monacan High School will live stream at 2:30 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 2:30 p.m. on June 6
  • Midlothian High will live stream at 7:00 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 7 p.m. on June 6.

May 24

  • James River High will live stream at 10 a.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 10 a.m. on June 7
  • Manchester High will live stream at 2:30 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 2:30 p.m. on June 7
  • Cosby High will live stream at 7:00 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 7 p.m. on June 7

May 25

  • Meadowbrook High will live stream at 10 a.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 10 a.m. June 8
  • Bird High School will live stream at 2:30 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 2:30 p.m. on June 8
  • Thomas Dale will live stream at 7 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 7 p.m. on June 8

May 27

  • Motoaco High will live stream at 9 a.m. from Virginia State University and will be on TV at 9 a.m. on June 10
  • Carver College and Career Academy will live stream at 1:30 p.m. from VSU and will be on TV at 1:30 p.m. on June 10

