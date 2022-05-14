Here’s a list of Chesterfield County high school graduations May 23-27
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - During the week of May 23-27, about 4,500 Chesterfield County students will receive their high school diplomas. Here’s a list of all the graduation ceremonies!
CCPS is reminding families that in-person attendance at graduations is by invitation only. However, every ceremony will be live-streamed and will be shown two weeks later on Comcast channel 96 and Verizon channel 26.
Here’s the graduation schedule:
May 23
- Clover Hill High will live stream at 10 a.m. from Virginia Commonwealth University and will be on TV at 10 a.m. June 6
- Monacan High School will live stream at 2:30 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 2:30 p.m. on June 6
- Midlothian High will live stream at 7:00 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 7 p.m. on June 6.
May 24
- James River High will live stream at 10 a.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 10 a.m. on June 7
- Manchester High will live stream at 2:30 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 2:30 p.m. on June 7
- Cosby High will live stream at 7:00 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 7 p.m. on June 7
May 25
- Meadowbrook High will live stream at 10 a.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 10 a.m. June 8
- Bird High School will live stream at 2:30 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 2:30 p.m. on June 8
- Thomas Dale will live stream at 7 p.m. from VCU and will be on TV at 7 p.m. on June 8
May 27
- Motoaco High will live stream at 9 a.m. from Virginia State University and will be on TV at 9 a.m. on June 10
- Carver College and Career Academy will live stream at 1:30 p.m. from VSU and will be on TV at 1:30 p.m. on June 10
