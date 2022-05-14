Henrico’s Master Gardeners set to host Spring Plant Sale and Pollinator Festival June 11

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico’s Master Gardners will hold its Spring Plant Sale and Pollinator Festival this June.

On June 11, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the event will be held at Deep Run Park located on 9900 Ridgefield Parkway.

The sale will feature plants from the gardens of Master Gardeners at discounted prices, floral arrangements, and gently used gardening items in the Garden Treasures tent.

The free event will also offer educational displays, music, food trucks, and children’s activities.

In the event of rain, all activities including the plant sale will be held in the Deep Run Recreation Center.

