Forecast: More storm chances next two days

Summer heat tomorrow with some evening storms
By Nick Russo
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunday starts out dry, but additional scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday evening and again Monday afternoon.

Saturday Evening: Scattered showers and storms fizzle out after sunset with lows in the low 60s.

Sunday: Partly sunny and rain free for most of the day. Scattered showers and a few storms arrive during the evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Daytime Rain Chance: 40%, chance goes up in evening)

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Scattered severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday with damaging wind gusts the main threat.

Monday: Partly Sunny with scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Scattered strong to severe storms possible. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 60%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and less humid. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny with low humidity. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few showers and storms. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 90. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the low 70s, highs in the low 90s.

Forecast: Showers and a few storms likely Saturday