First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Monday afternoon in central Virginia

Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat with strong to severe storms Monday afternoon
First Alert Weather Day on Monday
By Nick Russo
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered strong to severe storms are possible Monday afternoon across Virginia, and that’s why it’s a First Alert Weather Day.

Threat

The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of central Virginia in a level 2 out of 5 (slight) severe risk on Monday.

Damaging wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning will be the main threats to watch Monday. At this point it appears the tornado threat is low.

All of central Virginia is in a level 2 out of 5 severe risk on Monday from the Storm...
All of central Virginia is in a level 2 out of 5 severe risk on Monday from the Storm Prediction Center.(WWBT)

Timing

Storms could begin as early as 2pm northwest of RVA on Monday, with storms then overspreading the rest of central and eastern Virginia during the mid to late afternoon.

Scattered severe storms are possible from 2pm to 8pm on Monday.
Scattered severe storms are possible from 2pm to 8pm on Monday.(WWBT)

Storms should exit the area by 8pm in the evening.

Download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for updates as we get closer!

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

