First Alert Weather Day: Severe storms possible Monday afternoon in central Virginia
Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat with strong to severe storms Monday afternoon
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered strong to severe storms are possible Monday afternoon across Virginia, and that’s why it’s a First Alert Weather Day.
Threat
The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of central Virginia in a level 2 out of 5 (slight) severe risk on Monday.
Damaging wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning will be the main threats to watch Monday. At this point it appears the tornado threat is low.
Timing
Storms could begin as early as 2pm northwest of RVA on Monday, with storms then overspreading the rest of central and eastern Virginia during the mid to late afternoon.
Storms should exit the area by 8pm in the evening.
