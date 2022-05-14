Healthcare Pros
Blind calf with dwarfism celebrates anniversary of second chance at life at Williamsburg animal sanctuary

A blind calf with dwarfism, born on a Virginia Farm and not expected to survive, was given a...
A blind calf with dwarfism, born on a Virginia Farm and not expected to survive, was given a second chance at life.(Life With Pigs Animal Sanctuary)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - One year ago on May 16, Annie, a blind calf with dwarfism was brought to Life With Pigs Farm Animal Sanctuary in Williamsburg not expecting to survive, but she was given a second chance at life.

Annie just turned 2 years old today! Happy Birthday sweet girl! Annie has only been with us a year now, but she fits...

Posted by Life With Pigs on Saturday, April 30, 2022

Born on a beef farm, the blind Angus calf’s chances of surviving - let alone having a happy life were nearly nonexistent. However, in a stroke of luck, the farmer gave Annie to friends to raise.

Those friends helped Annie survive her first year of life.

Eventually, Annie’s caretakers stumbled upon a video of Life With Pigs - they got into contact with the sanctuary who agreed to take Annie in.

In the past year, Annie has completely transformed. She went from the shy confused calf she was when she first arrived at the animal sanctuary into a spunky happy calf who has learned to overcome her disabilities, make friends and discover her favorite treats.

To follow Annie’s journey, check out the Life With Pigs Facebook Page.

