WATCH: Governor Youngkin speaks at Virginia Tech’s 2022 commencement

Virginia Tech
Virginia Tech(WDBJ 7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Tech Release) - Virginia Tech’s 2022 commencement is Friday, May 13, 2022.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin will address Virginia Tech’s Class of 2022, continuing the tradition of inviting new Virginia governors to deliver the commencement address. Watch it in the stream atop this story.

The University Commencement ceremony begins at 8:30 a.m. May 13 in Lane Stadium. A complete schedule of commencement ceremonies and additional commencement information can be found on the commencement website.

“We’re pleased Gov. Youngkin graciously accepted our invitation to speak to our graduating students,” said Virginia Tech President Tim Sands. “His experiences in leadership and business give him a valuable perspective to share with Hokies who are preparing to begin an important new chapter in their lives.”

Since 1990, first-year Virginia governors L. Douglas Wilder, George F. Allen, James S. Gilmore III, Mark R. Warner, Timothy M. Kaine, Robert F. McDonnell, Terence “Terry” McAuliffe, and Ralph Northam have delivered the commencement address at Virginia Tech.

Youngkin is a native of Virginia and has an engineering degree from Rice University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

The University Commencement ceremony will also include remarks from several of the Class of 2022 class officers. Female Member-at-Large Catharine Kelley will offer opening remarks. Danielle Panico, president of the class, will speak. Cadet Member-at-Large Austin Askew will provide closing remarks.

