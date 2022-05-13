Virginia woman charged in connection with January 2021 DC riot

WASHINGTON, DC, Va. (WDBJ) - A woman from Henry County faces charges related to the riot in Washington, DC the day Congress was meeting to certify votes cast in the 2020 presidential election.

Jamie Lynn Ferguson, 44, is accused of illegally entering the Capitol January 6, 2021. She was arrested May 11, 2022 and went before a judge the next day before being released on her own recognizance.

Ferguson was charged with Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds, Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building and Parading, Demonstrating or Picketing in a Capitol Building.

See the court complaint and arrest warrant below this story.

The FBI was notified by the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (OSI) of Ferguson’s activities that day, including her social media activity and screenshots of video “purporting to show FERGUSON inside the Capitol Rotunda,” according to court records obtained by WDBJ7, which indicate Ferguson was a member of the West Virginia National Guard at the time of the riot.

Video footage obtained by US Capitol Police shows a woman, claimed by investigators to be Ferguson, wearing a sweatshirt saying “Trump Girl” entering the Capitol rotunda and staying in the area close to an hour.

Based on that footage and FBI interviews with Ferguson, prosecutors say there is probable cause to believe Ferguson was one of hundreds of supporters of President Trump who stormed the Capitol that day, the day President Biden was proclaimed the winner of the presidential election.

Hundreds of people from around the country have been similarly arrested, including several from Virginia.

NOTE: The following court paperwork has images that may be perceived as graphic.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.