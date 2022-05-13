Virginia gas prices set another record high

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Virginia set a new record high overnight, hitting $4.26 a gallon for regular unleaded.

That’s a penny higher than the old record set about two months ago. Prices are up 11 cents in the past week and 32 cents in the past month, according to AAA. Prices are $1.35 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Diesel prices also increased a penny, hitting a record high of $5.56 per gallon.

In Richmond, gas prices remained tied with the all-time high of $4.25, which is up 9 cents from a week ago and 26 cents from April.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.