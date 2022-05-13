Virginia gas prices set another record high

Healthcare Pros
Gas prices in Virginia are up 11 cents in the past week and 32 cents in the past month.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Gas prices in Virginia set a new record high overnight, hitting $4.26 a gallon for regular unleaded.

That’s a penny higher than the old record set about two months ago. Prices are up 11 cents in the past week and 32 cents in the past month, according to AAA. Prices are $1.35 per gallon higher than a year ago.

Diesel prices also increased a penny, hitting a record high of $5.56 per gallon.

In Richmond, gas prices remained tied with the all-time high of $4.25, which is up 9 cents from a week ago and 26 cents from April.

