Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

VDH making changes to COVID website

The Virginia Department of Health says several changes are coming to the COVID-19 website...
The Virginia Department of Health says several changes are coming to the COVID-19 website starting Thursday, May 19.(CDC)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health says several changes are coming to the COVID-19 website starting Thursday, May 19.

Starting on that date, the following dashboards will no longer be updated:

VDH’s Explanation of the Removals

  • Cases by Vaccination Status: Vaccine and booster recommendations and the definition of “fully vaccinated” is rapidly changing. You can view cases and deaths by vaccination status on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rates of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by Vaccination Status dashboard. The CDC dashboard is considered the standard for these data.
  • Federal Vaccine Doses and Vaccines Received: COVID-19 vaccines are now widely available to anyone who is eligible. There is less of a need to track vaccine doses received and administered each day, since there is no longer a limited COVID-19 vaccine supply.
  • Cases and Deaths by Date Reported: You can see cases and deaths by date reported on the Cases dashboard. VDH is also focusing on providing data on cases by date of symptom onset and deaths by date of death. Report date is not the actual date of hospital admission or death, but the date when VDH reports the information on its website. You can see cases by date of symptom onset and deaths by date of death on the Cases dashboard.

Additional Updates

VDH also says it is removing the landing pages for:

  • Levels of Community Transmission
  • Locality

The dashboards for those pages were no longer published as of March 10.

Click here for more information about the changes.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews are investigating after smoke was found in the hallway of CE Curtis Elementary School.
Smoke found in hallway of Chesterfield elementary school
Chesterfield Police say officers saw several people running out of a residence in the 9400...
Chesterfield Police investigating reports of shots fired
At 9:20 p.m. May 12, officers responded to multiple calls for service about gunshots being...
1 dead, 1 injured in Chesterfield shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Two men injured in Richmond restaurant shooting
Gov. Glenn Youngkin greets lawmakers at the Capitol as he arrives to deliver his first State of...
Youngkin’s ‘almighty creator’ rhetoric in new diversity training offends some state employees

Latest News

The White House is warning the U.S. could see 100 million new COVID-19 cases this fall and...
Health Minute: White House warns of COVID surge for fall, winter
Trying to avoid scenes of long lines and frustrations while trying to find COVID-19 testing,...
Richmond-Henrico Health Districts ramping up COVID-19 testing efforts next week
Richmond city leaders gathered to Powhatan Hill Park to commemorate the lives lost in the city...
Richmond city leaders commemorate COVID-19 victims with plaque
A new report out of VCU found that coronavirus patients with the Omicron variant are less...
Smell and taste loss becomes less prevalent with each new variant, VCU research shows