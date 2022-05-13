VDH making changes to COVID website

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Health says several changes are coming to the COVID-19 website starting Thursday, May 19.

Starting on that date, the following dashboards will no longer be updated:

Cases by vaccination status (will be archived on the Virginia Open Data Portal

Federal vaccine doses

Vaccines received (will be archived on the Virginia Open Data Portal

Cases and deaths by date reported

VDH’s Explanation of the Removals

Cases by Vaccination Status: Vaccine and booster recommendations and the definition of “fully vaccinated” is rapidly changing. You can view cases and deaths by vaccination status on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Rates of COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by Vaccination Status dashboard. The CDC dashboard is considered the standard for these data.

Federal Vaccine Doses and Vaccines Received: COVID-19 vaccines are now widely available to anyone who is eligible. There is less of a need to track vaccine doses received and administered each day, since there is no longer a limited COVID-19 vaccine supply.

Cases and Deaths by Date Reported: You can see cases and deaths by date reported on the Cases dashboard. VDH is also focusing on providing data on cases by date of symptom onset and deaths by date of death. Report date is not the actual date of hospital admission or death, but the date when VDH reports the information on its website. You can see cases by date of symptom onset and deaths by date of death on the Cases dashboard.

Additional Updates

VDH also says it is removing the landing pages for:

Levels of Community Transmission

Locality

The dashboards for those pages were no longer published as of March 10.

Click here for more information about the changes.

