VCU raises tuition for first time since 2018

Virginia Commonwealth University is raising tuition by 3% for the 2022-23 school year.
Virginia Commonwealth University is raising tuition by 3% for the 2022-23 school year.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University is raising tuition by 3%, the first increase for undergraduates since the 2018-19 academic year.

“The increase is necessary to cover VCU’s share of anticipated salary increases for faculty, staff and adjuncts; to increase student support; and to address the higher costs of maintenance and utilities,” the school said online

Student, technology, health and library fees are also increasing.

VCU says “mandatory fees remain among the lowest for Virginia colleges and universities.”

“Typical in-state undergraduate students enrolled in 15 credits per semester will pay $15,642 in tuition and mandatory fees in the 2022-23 academic year, an increase of $524,” VCU said. “Out-of-state undergraduate students’ tuition and mandatory fees would be set at $37,588, an increase of $1,132.”

VCU’s proposed budget includes a 5% raise for faculty and staff.

“This decision reflects deep and careful consideration of the needs across our community, with a focus on the quality of educational experiences and services,” said VCU President Michael Rao, Ph.D.

