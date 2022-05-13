Two men injured in McDonough Street shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that happened on Thursday.

At around 2:43 p.m. officers responded to Iron Clad Sports Bar and Grill located on McDonough Street for the report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to RPD, one of the men has life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

