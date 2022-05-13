Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Two men injured in McDonough Street shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:04 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting that happened on Thursday.

At around 2:43 p.m. officers responded to Iron Clad Sports Bar and Grill located on McDonough Street for the report of shots fired. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two men with apparent gunshot wounds.

According to RPD, one of the men has life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews are investigating after smoke was found in the hallway of CE Curtis Elementary School.
Smoke found in hallway of Chesterfield elementary school
Chesterfield Police say officers saw several people running out of a residence in the 9400...
Chesterfield Police investigating reports of shots fired
Drivers should use Belt Boulevard and Broad Rock Road to get around the area.
One man dead while driving motorcycle, colliding with car
Devante Crowder and D'Marco Scott
Two men arrested in connection to Crenshaw Road homicide
Quians "Keke" Champion was last seen around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 getting into a black...
Henrico police searching for missing teen seen over week ago

Latest News

Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another person...
Investigation underway after deadly shooting on Timsberry Circle
Thursday night's meeting invited the Jackson Ward community to discuss what the future of the...
Community meets to discuss future of Jackson Ward neighborhood
Employee fighting for life after sports bar shooting
Employee fighting for life after sports bar shooting
Community meets to discuss future of Richmond's Jackson Ward neighborhood
Community meets to discuss future of Richmond's Jackson Ward Neighborhood