Two Henrico County counselors honored statewide as Virginia’s best

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Congratulations are in order for two Henrico School counselors, Christina Tillery of Highland Springs High School and Holly Guelig at Greenwood Elementary School, both we’re named 2022 Virginia Counselors of the Year.

Stunned, but happy are both Virginia’s 2022 Counselors of the year.

“Me what? laughs Is this a trick, I know this is not a trick,” said counselor of Highland Springs High School, Christina Tillery. “I was really excited and very humble. To receive this recognition I don’t take it lightly.”

”How does it feel? “It feels amazing,” said counselor of Greenwood Elementary Holly Guelig. “This honor truly reflects the amazing team that i have supporting me and that I get to work with at school.”

Holly Guelig is a counselor at Greenwood Elementary who won Counselor of the year for the elementary level and Christina Tillery at Highland Springs was named Virginia Secondary School Counselor of the year representing middle and high school.

Both say working for Henrico Country Public School has been nothing short of amazing.

“I truly believe I have the best job in the whole world,” said Guelig. “When I wake up in the morning I’m not going to work I’m coming to fulfill my calling.”

“We get the best of both worlds. Were educational leaders and mental health professionals,” said Tillery.

While the award is great, they both say it’s more of a testament that hard work pays off.

“We are planting seeds in helping that student get a best start,” said Guelig.

And they’re inspiring each other.

“She is someone that I’ve always admired. Just following her and seeing all the amazing and innovated things she doing to support families,” said Guelig.

“For her to say that about me is like oh no girl I’m fan girling you,” said Tillery.

While their paths are different, both agree the true reward is working with students and seeing them succeed.

“Every student is worthy of love and respect and with the proper care and nurture they can reach their goal,” said Tillery.

The two are set to be recognized at the Virginia School Counselor Association’s annual conference in October.

