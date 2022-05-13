Richmond waste management staff find body
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says staff at the city waste management collection and transfer station found a body Friday morning.
Officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Maury Street at 8:19 a.m.
Major Crimes detectives are investigating. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Major Crimes Detective B. Neifeld at 804-646-3246 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.