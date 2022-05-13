Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond man bikes coast-to-coast to raise money for disabled athletes

By Emily Harrison
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One Richmond man is riding all the way from Washington state to Maine in the hopes of raising $100,000 for physically disabled and visually impaired athletes.

Dan Schmitt will travel 45,000 miles from Seattle to Bar Harbor, Maine for the next 90 days in order to raise money for this cause. Schmitt said accomplishing this mammoth adventure has always been a dream for him.

“I’m retired now, but I have always wanted to have my own Kon-Tiki challenge,” said Schmitt. “And if I can do that and make it more than just myself then that’s really special.”

Schmitt is referring to a 1947 journey by raft across the Pacific Ocean from South America to the Polynesian islands, led by Norwegian explorer and writer Thor Heyerdahl. The raft was named ‘Kon-Tiki’ and the crew spent over 100 days trying to find the islands.

While Schmitt will not be traveling the seas, he is expected to cycle through mountains, plains, and forests with only his bike and a backpack.

“It’s a great way to see the county, it’s a great way to meet people, and I’m always just happy when I’m on my bike,” said Schmitt.

No one is more thrilled about Schmitt’s journey than those who work for a Richmond-based organization called Sportable. There they will be virtually watching his journey, taking donations on his behalf, and encouraging cyclists to do their own ‘Kon-Tiki challenge by matching his miles.

“Sportable is an adaptive sports club where we provide sporting opportunities to wheelchair users, amputees, and those with visual impairments, and with this money, we’ll be able to make even more advancements,” said Hunter Leemon, Executive Director for Sportable.

Schmitt currently volunteers for Sportable and offered to do the ride to spread awareness and raise money for the dozens of athletes represented by the organization. All of the proceeds raised through the ‘Kon-Tiki’ challenge will go towards supporting Sportable athletes.

“We are so incredibly blessed to have volunteers like Dan,” said Leemon. “He is taking on this huge challenge that he has thought about forever and for him to do it and support our mission and our athletes it’s amazing!”

You can watch Schmitt’s journey, donate, or learn more about the program here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

At 9:20 p.m. May 12, officers responded to multiple calls for service about gunshots being...
Man found shot to death on Timsberry Circle identified
Crews are investigating after smoke was found in the hallway of CE Curtis Elementary School.
Smoke found in hallway of Chesterfield elementary school
Chesterfield Police say officers saw several people running out of a residence in the 9400...
Chesterfield Police investigating reports of shots fired
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Two men injured in Richmond restaurant shooting
Officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Maury Street at 8:19 a.m. Friday, May 13.
Richmond waste management staff find body

Latest News

Holly Guelig -left, Christina Tillery- right
Two Henrico County counselors honored statewide as Virginia’s best
Pet hospitals struggle to meet demand amid vet shortage
Pet patients turned away amid veterinarian shortage
The RVA Formula Exchange was created to help parents find baby formula amid a nationwide...
RVA Formula Exchange helps parents find baby formula amid national shortage
Nearly 70 people signed up to get the free tattoos.
Richmond tattoo parolor gives free Duke’s Mayo-themed tattoos