Man found shot to death on Timsberry Circle identified
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are continuing to investigate a fatal shooting on Timsberry Circle that happened Thursday night.
At 9:20 p.m., officers responded to multiple calls for service about gunshots being heard in the area. Once on scene, officers found Tyjuan Coleman, 20, shot multiple times inside a vehicle.
Coleman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A short time later, police found a second victim in the 15900 block of Broadwater Lane. That victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
