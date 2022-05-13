Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Man dead, one person hurt in Timsberry Circle shooting

Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another person...
Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another person injured Thursday night(None)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another person injured Thursday night.

Officers received a call for the report of shots fired on Timsberry Circle just after 9:00 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found a man dead in a vehicle.

A short time later, police found a second person shot. Police say that person is being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews are investigating after smoke was found in the hallway of CE Curtis Elementary School.
Smoke found in hallway of Chesterfield elementary school
Chesterfield Police say officers saw several people running out of a residence in the 9400...
Chesterfield Police investigating reports of shots fired
Drivers should use Belt Boulevard and Broad Rock Road to get around the area.
One man dead while driving motorcycle, colliding with car
Devante Crowder and D'Marco Scott
Two men arrested in connection to Crenshaw Road homicide
Quians "Keke" Champion was last seen around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 getting into a black...
Henrico police searching for missing teen seen over week ago

Latest News

Flags will remain at half staff until sunset on May 16
Governor Youngkin orders flags at half staff in honor of 1 million American lives lost to COVID-19
Bike Baton Rouge is holding Cranksgiving, a food drive to benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food...
Food banks managing rising food costs, influx in families
First responders put skills to the test during emergency response drill
First responders put skills to the test during emergency response drill
Search for new scooter as disability creates challenges
Search for new scooter as disability creates challenges