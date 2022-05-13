Man dead, one person hurt in Timsberry Circle shooting

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another person injured Thursday night.

Officers received a call for the report of shots fired on Timsberry Circle just after 9:00 p.m. When they arrived on scene, they found a man dead in a vehicle.

A short time later, police found a second person shot. Police say that person is being taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

