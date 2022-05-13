Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Investigation underway after deadly shooting on Timsberry Circle

Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another person...
Chesterfield Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another person injured Thursday night(None)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Timsberry Circle that happened Thursday night.

At 9:20 p.m., officers responded to multiple calls for service about gunshots being heard in the area. Once on scene, officers located one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, police found a second victim in the 15900 block of Broadwater Lane. That victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews are investigating after smoke was found in the hallway of CE Curtis Elementary School.
Smoke found in hallway of Chesterfield elementary school
Chesterfield Police say officers saw several people running out of a residence in the 9400...
Chesterfield Police investigating reports of shots fired
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Two men injured in McDonough Street shooting
Gov. Glenn Youngkin greets lawmakers at the Capitol as he arrives to deliver his first State of...
Youngkin’s ‘almighty creator’ rhetoric in new diversity training offends some state employees
Drivers should use Belt Boulevard and Broad Rock Road to get around the area.
One man dead while driving motorcycle, colliding with car

Latest News

Thursday night's meeting invited the Jackson Ward community to discuss what the future of the...
Community meets to discuss future of Jackson Ward neighborhood
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Two men injured in McDonough Street shooting
Flags will remain at half staff until sunset on May 16
Governor Youngkin orders flags at half staff in honor of 1 million American lives lost to COVID-19
Bike Baton Rouge is holding Cranksgiving, a food drive to benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food...
Food banks managing rising food costs, influx in families