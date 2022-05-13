Investigation underway after deadly shooting on Timsberry Circle

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Timsberry Circle that happened Thursday night.

At 9:20 p.m., officers responded to multiple calls for service about gunshots being heard in the area. Once on scene, officers located one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, police found a second victim in the 15900 block of Broadwater Lane. That victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

