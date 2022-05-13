Healthcare Pros
Health experts give further guidance on 2nd COVID booster shots as cases spike locally

By Emily Yinger
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Locally, the CDC is now reporting that Henrico County has moved to the medium COVID-19 transmission level joining Hanover, Chesterfield, Petersburg, and Powhatan counties. Richmond City is still in low transmission but could increase over the next few weeks, according to the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts.

Doctors say the cases are going up because of relaxed COVID restrictions and new variants.

“Fortunately, these infections are less likely to be severe and so I think people are more likely to be out and about and enjoying themselves and that does lead to increased cases,” said Dr. Jake O’Shea Chief Medical Officer of HCA Virginia.

As people look for ways to protect themselves against the virus, you might be wondering whether or not you should get a 2nd COVID-19 booster shot.

Right now, the shot is only available to those 50 and older and people who are immunocompromised. Health experts say that even if you live in an area with medium transmission risk you should only get the shot if you’re eligible.

“If you’re thinking about a second booster but you don’t fall into a category that it’s recommended for I would say hold off there probably will be recommendations in the future as to what you should do to continue to protect yourself,” explained Emily Rich Epidemiologist Richmond and Henrico Health Departments.

Most health experts also say that they expect the 2nd booster or another form of vaccine protection to be available for everyone in the future but have no way of knowing when.

“There’s always talks about the future and what we’re seeing in the population but there’s also talks about reformulating some of the boosters and the vaccines as well to be more appropriate to future variants,” said Rich.

The CDC says that even if you are eligible to receive a 2nd COVID-19 booster you should consider holding off until closer to the fall of 2022 when cases are expected to rise again or in case another vaccine is available in the future for other COVID-19 variants.

