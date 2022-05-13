Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Handyman arrested after violent sexual assault of 70-year-old client, police say

Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday after nearly a week on the run, police said.
Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday after nearly a week on the run, police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – Police in Oklahoma arrested a handyman who they say violently raped a 70-year-old woman at her home, resulting in “extremely serious injuries.”

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to a call at the home on May 4 when the victim reported that her handyman beat her and sexually assaulted her inside her home.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to her head, face and body, police said.

Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody Tuesday after nearly a week on the run.

Harper was charged with two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, and assault and battery by means likely to produce death.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 9:20 p.m. May 12, officers responded to multiple calls for service about gunshots being...
Man found shot to death on Timsberry Circle identified
Crews are investigating after smoke was found in the hallway of CE Curtis Elementary School.
Smoke found in hallway of Chesterfield elementary school
Chesterfield Police say officers saw several people running out of a residence in the 9400...
Chesterfield Police investigating reports of shots fired
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Two men injured in Richmond restaurant shooting
Officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Maury Street at 8:19 a.m. Friday, May 13.
Richmond waste management staff find body

Latest News

FILE - Former national security adviser Robert C. McFarlane gestures while testifying before...
Former national security adviser Robert McFarlane dies at 84
The RVA Formula Exchange was created to help parents find baby formula amid a nationwide...
RVA Formula Exchange helps parents find baby formula amid national shortage
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on...
Musk puts Twitter buy on hold, casting doubt on $44B deal
Nearly 70 people signed up to get the free tattoos.
Richmond tattoo parolor gives free Duke’s Mayo-themed tattoos
Oreo is creating a limited-edition cookie to celebrate Pride Month.
‘Love and support’: Oreo celebrating Pride Month with pride cookie packages