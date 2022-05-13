Governor Youngkin orders flags at half staff in honor of 1 million American lives lost to COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Youngkin has ordered all Virginia flags to be lowered to half staff in remembrance of the 1 million Americans who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Per order of @POTUS and @GovernorVA, U.S. and Virginia flags are to be lowered to half staff until sunset Monday to honor the memories of the 1 million U.S. residents who have died because of COVID. — Va Capitol Police (@VaCapitolPolice) May 12, 2022

Flags were lowered on May 12 and will remain at half-staff until sunset on May 16.

Youngkin’s order follows President Biden’s similar Presidental Proclamation.

