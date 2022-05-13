Governor Youngkin orders flags at half staff in honor of 1 million American lives lost to COVID-19
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Governor Youngkin has ordered all Virginia flags to be lowered to half staff in remembrance of the 1 million Americans who lost their lives to COVID-19.
Flags were lowered on May 12 and will remain at half-staff until sunset on May 16.
Youngkin’s order follows President Biden’s similar Presidental Proclamation.
Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.
Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.