Friday Forecast: Cloudy and warmer with showers likely

More rain likely tomorrow
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The next couple days will be cloudy with on and off showers. A few downpours and storms can’t be ruled out, especially tomorrow afternoon.

Friday: Early morning rain likely, then Cloudy with showers at any point. An isolated storm possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Around 1/4″ rain expected. Highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Saturday: Mainly cloudy and humid with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Mostly to partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms possible during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s. An early contender for “Best Weather Day of the Week” with lowered humidity

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few showers and storms. Lows near 60, highs in the low 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

FIRST ALERT: Next weekend looks HOT. Pushing 90° by the end of the week.

Forecast: Rain likely Friday and Saturday
Thursday Forecast: Cloudy and cool with a few passing showers
