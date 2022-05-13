Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Forecast: Showers and a few storms likely Saturday

Much warmer with a few PM scattered showers and storms Sunday
By Megan Wise
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered showers with a few downpours and storms can’t be ruled out Saturday.

Friday Evening: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few scattered showers and an isolated storm possible. Lows in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Areas of fog in the morning. Mainly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Up to 1/4″ rain expected. Higher amounts in isolated downpours possible. Highs in the mid and upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and and a few storms possible during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny with low humidity. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 90.

FIRST ALERT: Next weekend looks HOT

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

At 9:20 p.m. May 12, officers responded to multiple calls for service about gunshots being...
Man found shot to death on Timsberry Circle identified
Crews are investigating after smoke was found in the hallway of CE Curtis Elementary School.
Smoke found in hallway of Chesterfield elementary school
Chesterfield Police say officers saw several people running out of a residence in the 9400...
Chesterfield Police investigating reports of shots fired
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Two men injured in Richmond restaurant shooting
Officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Maury Street at 8:19 a.m. Friday, May 13.
Richmond waste management staff find body

Latest News

Forecast: Showers and a few storms likely Saturday
Forecast: Showers and a few storms likely Saturday
Friday Forecast: Cloudy and warmer with showers likely
Friday Forecast: Cloudy and warmer with showers likely
Friday Forecast: Cloudy and warmer with showers likely
Friday Forecast: Cloudy and warmer with showers likely
Forecast: Rain likely Friday and Saturday