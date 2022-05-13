Forecast: Showers and a few storms likely Saturday
Much warmer with a few PM scattered showers and storms Sunday
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered showers with a few downpours and storms can’t be ruled out Saturday.
Friday Evening: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few scattered showers and an isolated storm possible. Lows in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Saturday: Areas of fog in the morning. Mainly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Up to 1/4″ rain expected. Higher amounts in isolated downpours possible. Highs in the mid and upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and and a few storms possible during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.
Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny with low humidity. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80.
Thursday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
Friday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 90.
FIRST ALERT: Next weekend looks HOT
