Forecast: Showers and a few storms likely Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Scattered showers with a few downpours and storms can’t be ruled out Saturday.

Friday Evening: Mostly cloudy and muggy with a few scattered showers and an isolated storm possible. Lows in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Areas of fog in the morning. Mainly cloudy and muggy with scattered showers and a few storms possible. Up to 1/4″ rain expected. Higher amounts in isolated downpours possible. Highs in the mid and upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with scattered showers and and a few storms possible during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon and evening. Lows in the low to mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and less humid. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly to partly sunny with low humidity. Lows in the mid 50s, highs near 80.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Friday: Partly sunny and hot. Lows in the mid 60s, highs near 90.

FIRST ALERT: Next weekend looks HOT

