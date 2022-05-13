Healthcare Pros
Discrimination suit against Liberty University dismissed

court gavel
court gavel(USAF / Joshua Magbanua)
By Justin Geary
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A discrimination lawsuit filed against Liberty University by a former employee has been dismissed.

US District Court Judge Norman K. Moon dismissed the case filed by LeeQuan McLaurin, saying “McLaurin did not afford Liberty an opportunity to address his allegations.” The judge also said McLaurin never filed an official report with the university, and said, “Even viewing the evidence in the light most favorable to McLaurin, no reasonable factfinder could conclude that McLaurin reasonably availed himself of the preventive or corrective opportunities provided by Liberty.”

McLaurin was an Associate Director of Student Engagement and Director of Diversity Retention from 2018 to 2020.

According to the lawsuit, McLaurin said he was not paid the same as other employees in similar roles. He also said he was scolded by a superior for not disclosing his religious beliefs and for not supporting a religious condemnation of homosexuality. McLaurin, who describes himself as a Black gay Christian, also said he was discriminated against based on race.

He said his reported concerns to human resources were ignored, and he resigned in June 2020.

See the court’s dismissal paperwork here:

