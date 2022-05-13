Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Deputy, K-9 escape from washed-out road

Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that...
Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that washed out in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 3:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAPLE VALLEY, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - Oconto County Sheriff Todd Skarban recounted a frightening situation for a sheriff’s deputy and K-9 during Thursday night’s storms when heavy rain washed out a county highway.

The sheriff said the deputy was driving along County Highway A in Maple Valley when the pavement collapsed under the vehicle.

Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that...
Pavement collapsed under an Oconto County deputy's vehicle, dropping it into a flooded gap that washed out in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)

Heavy rain had undermined a section of the roadway where there was a culvert.

The SUV dropped into the rushing water. The impact with the ditch triggered the air bags.

The deputy was able to get out quickly with his K-9 and was helped by a member of the highway department.

An Oconto County Sheriff's Office SUV is swept into the brush by floodwater after a section of...
An Oconto County Sheriff's Office SUV is swept into the brush by floodwater after a section of County Highway A in Maple Valley collapsed.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff writes, “We thank God there were no injuries or loss of life.”

The deputy was responding to a tree falling on a vehicle when the highway gave way.

Flood water rushes through a gap that washed out on County Highway A in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.
Flood water rushes through a gap that washed out on County Highway A in Maple Valley, Wisconsin.(Oconto County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 WBAY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 9:20 p.m. May 12, officers responded to multiple calls for service about gunshots being...
Man found shot to death on Timsberry Circle identified
Crews are investigating after smoke was found in the hallway of CE Curtis Elementary School.
Smoke found in hallway of Chesterfield elementary school
Chesterfield Police say officers saw several people running out of a residence in the 9400...
Chesterfield Police investigating reports of shots fired
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Two men injured in Richmond restaurant shooting
Officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Maury Street at 8:19 a.m. Friday, May 13.
Richmond waste management staff find body

Latest News

FILE - Former national security adviser Robert C. McFarlane gestures while testifying before...
Former national security adviser Robert McFarlane dies at 84
The RVA Formula Exchange was created to help parents find baby formula amid a nationwide...
RVA Formula Exchange helps parents find baby formula amid national shortage
Elon Musk tweets that his $44B deal to buy Twitter “temporarily on hold” pending new details on...
Musk puts Twitter buy on hold, casting doubt on $44B deal
Nearly 70 people signed up to get the free tattoos.
Richmond tattoo parolor gives free Duke’s Mayo-themed tattoos
Oreo is creating a limited-edition cookie to celebrate Pride Month.
‘Love and support’: Oreo celebrating Pride Month with pride cookie packages