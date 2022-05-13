Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Court date continued for Bridgewater College shooting suspect

27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell
27-year-old Alexander Wyatt Campbell(Rockingham County Regional Jail)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College shooting suspect Alexander Wyatt Campbell’s next court date has been continued until October, according to court documents.

Campbell is facing several felony charges including the murder of Bridgewater College Campus Police Officer John Painter and Campus Safety officer J.J. Jefferson on February 1.

Campbell’s next court date was scheduled for next Wednesday, May 18, but the Virginia Courts website shows that was continued to October 26.

During Campbell’s last hearing on February 16, a judge set a court-ordered mental health evaluation of the suspect, as well as a 90-day mental health status report.

At that time, Campbell’s court-ordered defense attorney Gene Hart raised the issue of sanity at the time of the offense based on speaking with family members who said Campbell had dealt with mental health issues in the past. The defense believes Campbell has undiagnosed mental health disorders like possible schizophrenia.

The 27-year-old is currently being held at the Harrisonburg-Rockingham County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

At 9:20 p.m. May 12, officers responded to multiple calls for service about gunshots being...
Man found shot to death on Timsberry Circle identified
Officers were called to the scene in the 3000 block of Maury Street at 8:19 a.m. Friday, May 13.
Richmond waste management staff find body
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Investigation underway after shooting on I-64 in Henrico County
Police were investigating for more than two hours following the shooting where more than two...
‘It could have been my life!’: Double shooting sends two men to the hospital
Jamie Lynn Ferguson, accused of being part of the January 2021 DC Capitol riot
Virginia woman charged in connection with January 2021 DC riot

Latest News

Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving has dedicated her life to law enforcement, rising to a level...
From Creighton Court to the court of law: One-on-one with Richmond Sheriff Antionette Irving
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Investigation underway after shooting on I-64 in Henrico County
Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, says the three were...
Jury convicts Virginia family of forced labor conspiracy
Absolute Dermatology provides tips to avoid skin cancer
Absolute Dermatology provides tips to avoid skin cancer
During the week of May 23-27, about 4,500 Chesterfield County students will receive their high...
Here’s a list of Chesterfield County high school graduations May 23-27