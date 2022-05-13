Busch Gardens celebrates Friday the 13th with Howl-O-Scream sale

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Busch Gardens is offering “sinister savings” on Friday, May 13 with a big sale on its fall Howl-O-Scream event.

Through 11:59 p.m. Friday, guests can purchase two Howl-O-Scream tickets for $66.66.

Tickets can be used on any night for Howl-O-Scream, which will be held on select nights from Sept. 9 through Oct. 31.

“Howl-O-Scream will resurrect this fall with more screams, suspense, and surprises,” Busch Gardens said in a news release.

