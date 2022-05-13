Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Alleged police impersonator arrested after chase along I-81

(KGWN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A driver faces several charges after a police chase along I-81 in Virginia Thursday.

Roberto Jasser Villarreal Rios, 39, of Elizabeth, NJ is charged with:

Throwing a Missile from a Vehicle (6 counts)

Felony Elude

Reckless Driving

Assault on a Law Enforcement Officer (2 counts)

Destruction of Property

Resisting Arrest

Impersonating a Police Officer

A mugshot has not yet been made available.

Virginia State Police got a call Thursday afternoon about a southbound SUV being driven recklessly, pulling a trailer on Interstate 81. The caller said the SUV was traveling with red and blue flashing lights coming from inside the vehicle. Troopers found the SUV at mile marker 158 and tried to stop the driver, who led police on a chase, according to police, who say the driver tried to elude police by speeding up, reaching speeds above 90 MPH and throwing things out of the SUV at the officers who were chasing him.

Police say the driver continued south into Roanoke County, then crossed the grass median at mile marker 144 and headed north on 81. Police ended the pursuit by flattening the driver’s tires near exit 150 (Troutville) on 81.

The driver got out of the SUV and followed police commands to get on the ground, according to police, who say as officers from Virginia State Police and Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office approached him, he began to resist. He was taken into custody after a short struggle, and taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being taken to jail.

Two officers received minor injuries during the arrest and were treated and released at the scene, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews are investigating after smoke was found in the hallway of CE Curtis Elementary School.
Smoke found in hallway of Chesterfield elementary school
Chesterfield Police say officers saw several people running out of a residence in the 9400...
Chesterfield Police investigating reports of shots fired
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Two men injured in Richmond restaurant shooting
Gov. Glenn Youngkin greets lawmakers at the Capitol as he arrives to deliver his first State of...
Youngkin’s ‘almighty creator’ rhetoric in new diversity training offends some state employees
At 9:20 p.m. May 12, officers responded to multiple calls for service about gunshots being...
1 dead, 1 injured in Chesterfield shooting

Latest News

Gas prices in Virginia are up 11 cents in the past week and 32 cents in the past month.
Virginia gas prices set another record high
Howl-O-Scream will be held on select nights from Sept. 9 through Oct. 31.
Busch Gardens celebrates Friday the 13th with Howl-O-Scream sale
1 dead, 1 injured in Chesterfield shooting
1 dead, 1 injured in Chesterfield shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Two men injured in Richmond restaurant shooting