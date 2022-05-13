Alcohol a factor in deadly motorcycle crash in Spotsylvania

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WWBT) - The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office says speed and alcohol were a factor in a deadly single motorcycle crash on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says 39-year-old James William Segrue struck an embankment in the area of Courthouse Road and Anna Point Lane around 1 a.m.

“The investigation revealed that the motorcycle was traveling Westbound on Courthouse Road where it entered a curve at a high rate of speed striking the embankment,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

“Sheriff Roger Harris would like to thank the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance and expresses his deepest condolences to the victim and his family affected by this tragic incident,” the release said.

