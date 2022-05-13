Healthcare Pros
3 Chesterfield residents inducted into Senior Volunteer Hall of Fame

By Joi Bass
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Three Chesterfield residents were inducted into the county’s Senior Volunteer Hall of Fame during a virtual ceremony on Thursday.

Sarah Gregory, Mary Katterfield, and David Peat were chosen from a group of 17 nominees for the 2022 Hall of Fame Class.

According to the county, the trio joins 86 others in the Hall of Fame which was established in 1982 to recognize seniors who provide excellent volunteer service to the Chesterfield community.

This year’s Senior Volunteer Hall of Fame nominees have donated more than 89,000 hours of service to the community.

To learn more about this year’s inductees, click here.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

