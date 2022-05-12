Healthcare Pros
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.

By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Orange County.

VSP says the crash happened on Route 522, near True Blue Road, around 9:50 a.m. Saturday, May 7. A 2008 Ford F-350 ran off the side of the road, collided with a guardrail, then crossed into the northbound lane and hit a Chevrolet Silverado.

A passenger in the Ford, 28-year-old Reyna Morales Diaz of Culpeper, died at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, 20-year-old Rony Lopez Perez of Culpeper, suffered minor injuries and was transported to the UVA Medical Center for treatment.

Two other passengers in the Ford - an 18-year-old man and a 46-year-old man - suffered serious injuries and were also transported to the UVA Medical Center.

VSP says none of the people in the Ford were wearing seat belts and that Lopez Perez has been charged with failure to maintain proper control.

