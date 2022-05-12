Healthcare Pros
Two hospitalized after Petersburg shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:44 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a shooting that left two people hospitalized.

Just after 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11 police responded to Locust Court.

There were two people with gunshot wounds sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Both have been taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story, there is no other information at this time.

