Thursday Forecast: Cloudy and cool with a few passing showers

Rain likely both Friday and Saturday
By Andrew Freiden
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:09 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The next few days will be cloudy showers likely, especially Friday and Saturday.

Thursday: Cloudy, cool and breezy with a few passing showers. Not a rainout. NE wind 10-15mph with gusts to 20mph. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%) Rain amounts less than 1/10th inch

Friday: Cloudy and more humid with scattered showers likely at any point. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%). Around 1/4″ rain expected. A downpour possible in the afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and humid with scattered showers. A few storms possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 70%)

Sunday: Partly sunny with an isolated storm possible. Lows in the low 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: Partly sunny with a few scattered showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 60s, highs in the mid 80s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Lows near 60, highs near 80.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 50s, high around 80.

FIRST ALERT: Next weekend looks HOT with a 90° reading possible sometime late next week

