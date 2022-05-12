Healthcare Pros
Three additional road closures at Byrd Park set to begin this weekend

Starting May 14, the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities will implement three additional road closures in Byrd Park.(DJ Jones)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Starting this Saturday, the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Community Facilities will implement three additional road closures in Byrd Park.

These are the new road closures that will be in effect through the summer:

  • S. Arthur Ashe Jr. Blvd. at Paddle Boat Lane
  • S. Robinson Street at Boat Lake Drive
  • Lakeview Avenue at S. Robinson Street

During the height of the pandemic in April 2020, PRCF limited traffic in Byrd Park over the weekend using road closures t ensure the safety of individuals visiting the park.

Gates were put into place on Strollers Lane, Westover Road, and Trafford Road to limit vehicular traffic - allowing visitors to walk or bike safely.

Parking will be available at Rueger Field, located at Grant and S. Sheppard Streets.

