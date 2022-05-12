Healthcare Pros
Smoke found in hallway of Chesterfield elementary school

The school will still be open for students on Thursday
Crews are investigating after smoke was found in the hallway of CE Curtis Elementary School.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 2:34 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield fire crews are working to determine why smoke was found in the hallway of an elementary school overnight Thursday.

Crews were called to CE Curtis Elementary School around 2 a.m. They say the smoke was mostly contained to one hallway. Right now, they’re still working to determine exactly what caused it.

The school will be open to students on Thursday as the investigation continues.

