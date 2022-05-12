Smoke found in hallway of Chesterfield elementary school

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield fire crews are working to determine why smoke was found in the hallway of an elementary school overnight Thursday.

Crews were called to CE Curtis Elementary School around 2 a.m. They say the smoke was mostly contained to one hallway. Right now, they’re still working to determine exactly what caused it.

The school will be open to students on Thursday as the investigation continues.

