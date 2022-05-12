Richmond presents final city center rezoning plans

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Wednesday the city gave another look at the revised plans for the rezoning and reimagining of Richmond’s City Center, following feedback from a public survey last month.

The recently updated plans would call for high-density, mixed-use buildings with unlimited height for home entertainment, hotels and life science industries.

The City Center Innovation District Small Area would be pedestrian-focused and also include areas for green open spaces

But currently, that 20-block area of the city isn’t zoned for that type of future use. According to the Department of Planning and Development Review, the zoning in place has been the same since 1979.

With the existing zoning buildings intended for office use, they could only be built to a maximum height of 120 feet.

The Planning Commission wants to change that. Under the newly revised plans, there would be no height requirements for office space zoning to allow for the maximum density possible.

There would also be no additional off-street parking requirements for the mixed-use buildings.

Plans also call for at least 1,000 square feet of residential space on ground level to be reserved for commercial use.

The hope is to have these new rezoning plans approved by the July 25 City Council meeting.

A similar presentation will be given during the City Planning Commission meeting Monday at 1:30 p.m. at City Hall.

A presentation for the updated pans can be viewed here.

