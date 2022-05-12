Healthcare Pros
Richmond Kickers see largest turn out since start of pandemic

By John Hood
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It was a David vs. Goliath match-up Wednesday night that brought in more than 4,600 fans to City Stadium as the Richmond Kickers took on Major League Soccer’s Charlotte F.C in the U.S Open Cup.

“I’ve never seen this stadium as packed as it is today,” Griffin Goodwyn, a Kickers fan said. " With me, I’ve followed American soccer for a long time and just to see you know the atmosphere the fact that so many people came really shows to me that you know people in this country really care about the sport.”

The Richmond Kickers says Wednesday night’s turnout was the largest the team has seen since its March 2019 home opener.

Some of those ticket sales came from Charlotte F.C fans who traveled hours to Richmond to catch the game.

“I’m from Raleigh, North Carolina but my son is the backup goaltender,” attendee Steve Marks said.

Marks said he traveled from Raleigh on Wednesday to be able to watch his son start for the second time this season.

“I’m really anxious, I get very nervous watching him and I get really happy when the game is over,” Marks said.

While Charlotte won the match 5-1 on Wednesday, Kickers fans say they’re eager to see larger crowds roll back into town.

“It’s just really awesome to see everybody on a Wednesday night take some time out of their day, go to City Stadium and watch 90 minutes of soccer,” Goodwyn said.

While Richmond is now out of the running for the cup, the Kickers will be back in action Saturday night taking on Union, kickoff is 6:30 p.m.

