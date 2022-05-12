Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Richmond International Airport holding emergency response drill

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 8:37 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - More than a dozen emergency response teams are taking part in an emergency response drill on Thursday at Richmond International Airport.

If you’re in the area, you may see flashing lights and people with simulated injuries. Inside the airport, people will hear announcements about the drill.

Click here to learn more about the drill, which will begin at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Henrico residents say personal property tax bills have spike roughly 50%.
Frustrations rise in Henrico as personal property tax bills increase
Virginia Capitol.
Virginia lawmakers react to report suggesting Supreme Court will overturn abortion rights
George Huguely being escorted into court during his trial.
Jury awards $15M in damages in UVA lacrosse player’s killing
Between March 31 and April 28, Chesterfield County Police special victims detectives...
16 suspects arrested in Chesterfield online sex sting
Officers are still looking for a second person that fled the scene of the crash.
1 suspect arrested, another sought in deadly truck stop shooting

Latest News

Crews are currently working to put out the flames coming out of a vacant home in Richmond.
Fire guts vacant Richmond house
Richmond International Airport holding emergency response drill
RIC holding emergency response drill
Chesterfield Police say officers saw several people running out of a residence in the 9400...
Chesterfield Police investigating reports of shots fired
Crews are investigating after smoke was found in the hallway of CE Curtis Elementary School.
Smoke found in hallway of Chesterfield elementary school