Richmond International Airport holding emergency response drill

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - More than a dozen emergency response teams are taking part in an emergency response drill on Thursday at Richmond International Airport.

If you’re in the area, you may see flashing lights and people with simulated injuries. Inside the airport, people will hear announcements about the drill.

Click here to learn more about the drill, which will begin at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.