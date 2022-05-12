Healthcare Pros
Henrico Police to honor ten fallen officers at Mt. Vernon Baptist Church

The service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning
The service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning(Henrico County Police Department)
By Joi Bass
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - On Friday, members of the Henrico County Police Department will host a memorial service honoring ten fallen officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Henrico PD says the end of watch for their fallen officers spans from 1895 to 2022.

Due to the rain, the memorial service has been moved to Mount Vernon Baptist Church located at 11220 Nuckols Road.

The service starts at 10:00 a.m.

Henrico PD says the service is open to the public. To watch the live stream, click here.

