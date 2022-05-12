Healthcare Pros
Advertise With Us
Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home
Advertisement

Hanover County redistricting approved

The general registrar will send new voter registration cards to residents notifying them of...
The general registrar will send new voter registration cards to residents notifying them of where they will vote.(Hanover County)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Attorney General’s Office has approved the redistricting plan for Hanover County.

The plan makes minor changes to magisterial districts and polling places, according to a county news release.

The general registrar will send new voter registration cards to residents notifying them of where they will vote.

“Most will vote at the same location and will remain in the same magisterial district,” the county said in the news release. “While there have been limited changes to local election districts, there have been significant changes to the boundaries of Congressional districts.  As a result, many voters in Hanover will now be in new districts for those federal elections.”

Redistricting is required by the U.S. and Virginia constitutions. The 2020 U.S. Census showed that Hanover County grew by about 10,000 people from 2010 to 2020. The county’s population is now 109,991.

“As a result, the boundaries of at least five of Hanover’s seven magisterial districts had to be adjusted to ensure that the populations of each district complied with federal and state law,” the county news release said.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Crews are investigating after smoke was found in the hallway of CE Curtis Elementary School.
Smoke found in hallway of Chesterfield elementary school
Devante Crowder and D'Marco Scott
Two men arrested in connection to Crenshaw Road homicide
Quians "Keke" Champion was last seen around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday, May 1 getting into a black...
Henrico police searching for missing teen seen over week ago
A crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte injured 17 people, Medic said.
17 hurt in school bus crash in North Carolina
Drivers should use Belt Boulevard and Broad Rock Road to get around the area.
One man dead while driving motorcycle, colliding with car

Latest News

Virginia State Police (FILE)
VSP investigating fatal crash in Orange Co.
Crews are currently working to put out the flames coming out of a vacant home in Richmond.
Fire guts vacant Richmond house
If you’re in the area, you may see flashing lights and people with simulated injuries. (Source:...
Richmond International Airport holding emergency response drill
Richmond International Airport holding emergency response drill
RIC holding emergency response drill