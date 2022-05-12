Hanover County redistricting approved

HANOVER, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Attorney General’s Office has approved the redistricting plan for Hanover County.

The plan makes minor changes to magisterial districts and polling places, according to a county news release.

The general registrar will send new voter registration cards to residents notifying them of where they will vote.

“Most will vote at the same location and will remain in the same magisterial district,” the county said in the news release. “While there have been limited changes to local election districts, there have been significant changes to the boundaries of Congressional districts. As a result, many voters in Hanover will now be in new districts for those federal elections.”

Redistricting is required by the U.S. and Virginia constitutions. The 2020 U.S. Census showed that Hanover County grew by about 10,000 people from 2010 to 2020. The county’s population is now 109,991.

“As a result, the boundaries of at least five of Hanover’s seven magisterial districts had to be adjusted to ensure that the populations of each district complied with federal and state law,” the county news release said.

